Inspiration to many, BMC sanitation worker returns chain worth 3 lakh

Bhubaneswar: As an inspiration to many, a Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation worker has returned a gold chain worth three lakh on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by BMC, the BMC Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange and Additional Commissioner felicitated Puja Singh, one of the Swachha Saathi.

The woman sanitation worker has been felicitated for her act of nobleness. It is worth mentioning that she found a gold chain at work in the Micro Composting Center (MCC) while handling garbage and returned it to the original owner.

Chandrashekhar Sethi of Chandrashekharpur area in Bhubaneswar has been identified as original owner of the chain. The owner of the chain is a lawyer by profession. He had kept the chain on the flowers for puja and forgotten about it. He was delighted to get his chain back and thanked Puja profusely.

The BMC in its tweet on its official Twitter handle also added that “People like her are rare and an inspiration to many”