Inmates shoot TikTok videos inside quarantine centre in Odisha

Inmates shoot TikTok videos inside quarantine centre in Odisha; Watch viral video

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: Defying all social distancing norms, a group of inmates filmed TikTok videos inside a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

In the four TikTok videos, which have now gone viral on social media and doing rounds from mobile to mobile in the district, at least six persons were seen filming themselves dancing inside the quarantine centre being close to each other.

The videos are said to have filmed inside Tihidi High School, which has been developed as a COVID quarantine centre as of now to shelter the suspected corona patients.

Meanwhile, Sarpanch of Bhatapada panchayat lodged a complaint at Tihidi Police station against 7 inmates in connection with the incident.

Watch one of the viral videos

 

 

You might also like
State

Pradesh Congress Committees to bear rail travel cost of every needy migrant worker:…

State

On-duty media persons attacked on World Press Freedom Day in Odisha; 2 Forest…

State

Fresh COVID19 case detected in Odisha; Positive case tally rises to 163

State

Four More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Comments
Loading...