Inmates shoot TikTok videos inside quarantine centre in Odisha; Watch viral video

Bhadrak: Defying all social distancing norms, a group of inmates filmed TikTok videos inside a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

In the four TikTok videos, which have now gone viral on social media and doing rounds from mobile to mobile in the district, at least six persons were seen filming themselves dancing inside the quarantine centre being close to each other.

The videos are said to have filmed inside Tihidi High School, which has been developed as a COVID quarantine centre as of now to shelter the suspected corona patients.

Meanwhile, Sarpanch of Bhatapada panchayat lodged a complaint at Tihidi Police station against 7 inmates in connection with the incident.

Watch one of the viral videos