Ink attack on Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian, one detained

Puri: In a shocking incident, there was an ink attack on the Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Samarth Verma Collector and District Magistrate of Puri

The attacker has been identified as Bhaskar Sahu. Sahu attacked Pandian when he was involved in the review of the developmental work of the state government.

The accused had allegedly done this act out of intolerance. The police arrested him and searched him. The Mission Shakti women present there wiped out the the ink from his face.