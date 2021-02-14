Injured owl rescued in Puri of Odisha

Puri: An injured owl was rescued from Nuasahi in Khakimatha area under Puri Municipality area of Odisha on Sunday.

As per reports, the injured owl was rescued from the house of Dr. Deba Dash, former Head of the Panchakarma Department, Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri.

The owl is said to be of peach colour. The bird reportedly sustained injury after a monkey attacked it. Frightened, it had taken shelter in the back yard of Shri Dash. As it could not see during daytime it did not fly away.