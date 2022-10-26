Injured owl rescued in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: An injured owl was rescued in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. The owl was found at the Lochapada road near Radio Station in Berhampur city.

As per reports, today morning a person saw that a few stray dogs were attacking an owl. He came to the rescue of the bird. He drove away the dogs and rescued the owl. It was found that the owl had sustained injury.

Later, he informed the Forest Department and the NGO Sabuja Bahini. The members of the NGO and Forest Department officials reached the spot.

The owl was then handed over to the Forest Department officials. It has been learnt that the owl will be treated till it gets recovered and then it will be released.

Earlier this week another rare white owl had been spotted in the famous Mahalakshmi mandir of Jagannath Temple in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday.

The rare white owl was recovered by a sevayat identified as Madhusudhan Singhar.