Begunia: An injured elephant was spotted at Bangei jungle under Deuli panchyat of Begunia in Khordha district.

Sources says, the locals spotted the injured elephant at Bangei Jungle and informed the forest officials.

Later, the forest officials reached the spot, tracked the jumbo, tranquilized last night and started the treatment.

On June 23, the elephant had suffered leg injuries and was roaming in the Jungle following which the villagers informed the forest officials.