Inhuman! Pregnant goat dies after being raped by youth in Odisha

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Youth rapes pregnant goat in Odisha
Photo: IANS (representational image)

Balasore: In an inhuman incident, a youth allegedly raped a pregnant goat causing its death in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

A youth, whose identity is yet to be known, allegedly raped the pregnant goat at Garasang village under Simulia Police station limits of the district.

Simulia Police detained the youth after the owner of the goat filed a written complaint over the incident, said sources adding that interrogation of the youth by the cops is underway,

Meanwhile, people of the locality especially the animal lovers condemned the inhuman action of the youth and demanded some exemplary action against him.

