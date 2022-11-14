Inhuman act! Cow critical after consuming bomb in Odisha

Banki: In a shocking incident, a cow ahs consumed a crude bomb made for killing wild boars in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The bomb allegedly exploded in the cow’s mouth. The cow has been seriously injured after eating a bomb. The incident took place in Pathpur village of Banki-Dampada block.

The condition of Prabhakar Behera’s cow is said to be critical as a bomb has exploded in its mouth. According to reports, as usual, the cow went to the field to graze. But unknowingly it ate a bomb laid down to kill and hunt wild boars, the bomb was hidden in the grass.

The mouth of the cow exploded after it consumed the bomb and it became critical. In critical condition, Prabhakar took the cow home for treatment. Prabhakar’s family is shocked to see the condition of the cow.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, has condemned the incident and taken to his twitter page to criticize the inhuman act. In a tweet, he said, “It is my humble request to the public that the gunpowder which is scattered in the grasslands for hunting animals is causing harm to the innocent animals.”

He further warned that, “use of gunpowder for hunting is a punishable offence.”