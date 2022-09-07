minor girl rape case
Infocity minor rape case: Orissa High Court dismisses PIL

Cuttack: High Court of Odisha dismissed the PIL filed in case of the Infocity minor girl rape case. A final chargesheet has been filed against the four accused by the Crime Branch.

After the completion of the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation issued the chargesheet. The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 376, 376(2), 506, 34 along with section 6 of the POCSO Act in POCSO court. Crime branch submitted a ‘seal and cover’ report to the Orissa High Court.

As per the investigation, no other accused was found in the case. The Crime Branch has submitted all the reports regarding the case.

Since no other accused was found in the case, the High Court dismissed the PIL. If needed, the victim and her parents can take further steps according to the law regarding the incident.

High Court has ordered the Crime Branch to keep all the status reports in the High Court register, said reports.

It is noteworthy that, nobody can take the reports without High Court’s permission. The four accused of the rape case have been arrested and are still in jail.

