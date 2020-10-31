Industrial IoT Start-up by Odisha student gets international recognition

Bhubaneswar: Phoenix Robotix Pvt. Ltd., a Bhubaneswar based Industrial IoT start-up has got recognised in international arena. The start-up has raised $ 700k led by HNI investors of Singapore based Ridik Technology Pvt. Ltd. The funds will be utilised in product enhancement and scaling of business development activities.

Phoenix Robotix Pvt. Ltd., a start-up founded in 2015 by Amiya Kumar Samantaray, an Alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, is enabling equipment manufacturers and industries to smoothly navigate through the digital transformation journey to Industry 4.0.

The company provides an end to end solution for IT/OT integrations driven by advanced Wireless Sensor Network, Machine Learning and AI platform “DATOMS”. The platform provides a framework to simplify technology adoption and make data driven decisions for improving operational inefficiencies. The equipment manufacturers who are still using legacy systems can now leverage DATOMS cloud platform to shift to sustainable business models with technology enabled future ready solutions.

DATOMS:

A revolutionary application enablement platform operating with cutting edge technologies which include industrial internet of things, cloud and cognitive computing, machine learning, big data and cyber-physical systems to overcome industrial challenges to connect devices, processes and systems, by turning them smart while unlocking their operational insights, scaling up their efficiency-reducing ownership costs, minimizing risks thus giving you a complete peace of mind.

TraDe:

TraDe is a series of hardware devices capable of transmitting the sensor data through wireless communication to a remote server for the purpose of storage and further analysis. These devices enable real-time communication between various standard industrial protocols such as Analog, Digital, 4-20 mA, RS 485, RS 232, Modbus RTU / TCP through Wi-Fi, LoRa, Cellular Network and Ethernet.

The company strongly believes that the world in the post COVID era will be driven by connected machines and has a vision to connect 1 Crore machines by 2025.

The core team members Akanksha Priyadarshini, Asish Sahoo, Kishan Patel, Manoranjan Mohapatra and Nataraj Sahoo, alumni of NITR and XIMB are involved in key responsibilities towards building the start-up. The Industrial IoT market is going to surge across geographies and with the investors’ expertise this exciting business will reach new heights.