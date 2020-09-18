Indo-Caribbean drag superstar Priyanka Crowned Winner Of First Season Of Canada’s Drag Race; Watch Video  

Indo-Caribbean drag superstar Priyanka won the first season of Canada’s Drag Race recently. As many as 12 drag queens took part in the competition which was premiered on July 2, 2020.

While Priyanka won the first season of Canada’s Drag Race and got a prize money of $100,000, Rita Baga and Scarlett BoBo were declared as runners-up.

Priyanka, whose real name is Mark Suknanan, is a television host, and producer by day, and a drag queen by night.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and fashion model Stacey McKenzie were the judges of Canada’s Drag Race 2020.

“We call it Indo-Caribbean because my parents are from Guyana, but their ancestors are from India,” she said in an interview after the win, as reported by talentrecap.com.

“We grew up Hindu and we have a lot of Indian culture within our own culture, but Indo-Caribbean is the way to umbrella it,” she added.

Priyanka wore a traditional sari for her finale look. “There’s a shop in Toronto named Chandan Fashion on Gerrard and they are so accepting,” she said. “I was shocked because I wasn’t sure if they’d be okay with the drag stuff. They’re all from India and I don’t know what the deal is over there.”

“But I come in and they just throw fabrics at me” she continued. “They’re so excited because they think it’s so cool that we take the Bollywood fabric and cut it up and make other things out of it. It excites them.” She bought two saris in white and red and cut them up to make one gown with Canadian colors.

Following the conclusion of the season, the 29-year-old drag queen headlined a cross-Canada tour with the other Canada’s Drag Race contestants, which was performed at drive-in venues due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions remaining in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

A brief look into Priyanka’s life and career

Priyanka was born on May 28, 1991, in Whitby, Ontario. She is of Indo-Guyanese descent and is an alumnus of Niagara College’s broadcasting program.

Suknanan began her career as a host in children’s television, most notably on YTV’s The Zone and as the web host of the YTV reality competition series The Next Star.

Suknanan began performing as a drag queen in 2017, initially under the name Priyanka Love, in Toronto clubs. Her first competition in drag was for a local contest at the suggestion of fellow drag queen Xtacy Love, where she placed fourth. She quickly found success in the local drag scene, winning numerous titles, including Miss Crews and Tangos (2018-19) and Woody’s Queen of Halloween (2018).

Priyanka was voted Toronto’s best queen in Now’s annual reader poll in 2019. Speaking about her rise to fame, Suknanan said: “I went from zero to 100… I came into drag so hard and built up a name so quickly that it just kind of became routine.”