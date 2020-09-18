Indo-Caribbean drag superstar Priyanka Crowned Winner Of First Season Of Canada’s Drag Race; Watch Video
Indo-Caribbean drag superstar Priyanka won the first season of Canada’s Drag Race recently. As many as 12 drag queens took part in the competition which was premiered on July 2, 2020.
While Priyanka won the first season of Canada’s Drag Race and got a prize money of $100,000, Rita Baga and Scarlett BoBo were declared as runners-up.
Priyanka, whose real name is Mark Suknanan, is a television host, and producer by day, and a drag queen by night.
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and fashion model Stacey McKenzie were the judges of Canada’s Drag Race 2020.
imagine waking up on Friday morning and realizing that you’re Canada’s First Ever Drag Superstar. APFIEHAOIEHFAOIEFHOIEH IM SO EXCITED!!! This means the world and I can feel the entire world supporting me. The amount of messages, love, and ALL OF IT have been so overwhelming in the BEST WAY POSSIBLE. I’m reading and seeing everything and you know how to make this girl feel like a SUPERSTAR! 3 years of drag and I’ve earned the most coveted crown ever. This process takes an entire village, slapped with NDA’s to make this queens dreams come true! The looks were done by @matthewjewson @lucindamiu @madebyleelando @kittenkaboodleto and my panic attacks(paper dress), all of my hair was from @crcwigs @wigzaddy @ritabagaz, my props and stoning by @katinka_kature @faerie.fire.forge @jscyyz, all my nails this season were from @pinkysnails and all the emotional support from @ponytailpatricia @wilmachecklear @tash_riot @baby_bel_bel @jadashadahudson and SO MANY MORE PEOPLE. big ups to my drag mama @XtacyLove for helping me design so many of my looks and being such a rock during this entire process. To the photographers who captures my looks for the season @shootblake, @_qweenton , @jamobest and @kristyboyce thank you and to my roomie @zfreshest89 for putting up with me! To the producers for Canada’s Drag Race, thank you for making the most talked about show in 2020 and really treating us queens like the royalty we are. I am so honoured to be your winner. You know what they say….the REAL RACE starts now and I’ll see everyone this month on tour! @worldofwonder and @vossevents presents @canadasdragrace LIVE at the Drive-In. Starting Sept 18th, The Top 3 and the other girls will see you in Calgary, Saskatoon, Montreal & Toronto! What a way to kick off this reign! It’s all hosted by the ONLY Queen of the North @Bhytes 😉 I’m Queen of the North 2.0, or as Brooke likes to say the Empress because she doesn’t wanna pass the title on… I can’t wait to tour with everyone! Hit up vossevents.com for tickets 🎫 #canadasdragrace #worldofwonder #crave #cravecanada #teampriyanka #rpdr #dragrace #prayforpriyanka #bbcthree #logotv
“We call it Indo-Caribbean because my parents are from Guyana, but their ancestors are from India,” she said in an interview after the win, as reported by talentrecap.com.
“We grew up Hindu and we have a lot of Indian culture within our own culture, but Indo-Caribbean is the way to umbrella it,” she added.
Priyanka wore a traditional sari for her finale look. “There’s a shop in Toronto named Chandan Fashion on Gerrard and they are so accepting,” she said. “I was shocked because I wasn’t sure if they’d be okay with the drag stuff. They’re all from India and I don’t know what the deal is over there.”
“But I come in and they just throw fabrics at me” she continued. “They’re so excited because they think it’s so cool that we take the Bollywood fabric and cut it up and make other things out of it. It excites them.” She bought two saris in white and red and cut them up to make one gown with Canadian colors.
Following the conclusion of the season, the 29-year-old drag queen headlined a cross-Canada tour with the other Canada’s Drag Race contestants, which was performed at drive-in venues due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions remaining in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.
A brief look into Priyanka’s life and career
Priyanka was born on May 28, 1991, in Whitby, Ontario. She is of Indo-Guyanese descent and is an alumnus of Niagara College’s broadcasting program.
Suknanan began her career as a host in children’s television, most notably on YTV’s The Zone and as the web host of the YTV reality competition series The Next Star.
Suknanan began performing as a drag queen in 2017, initially under the name Priyanka Love, in Toronto clubs. Her first competition in drag was for a local contest at the suggestion of fellow drag queen Xtacy Love, where she placed fourth. She quickly found success in the local drag scene, winning numerous titles, including Miss Crews and Tangos (2018-19) and Woody’s Queen of Halloween (2018).
Priyanka was voted Toronto’s best queen in Now’s annual reader poll in 2019. Speaking about her rise to fame, Suknanan said: “I went from zero to 100… I came into drag so hard and built up a name so quickly that it just kind of became routine.”