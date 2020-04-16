File Photo

IndiGo To Resume Its Flight Services From 4th May 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau
179

Bhubaneswar: IndiGo will resume flight operations from 4th May 2020. It will reconnect all critical air corridors post the lockdown period, said the airline major.

IndiGo will start with a slightly curtailed capacity, which is expected to be increased over the time.

Besides, it plans to re-opening select international flights, depending on the existing travel guidelines.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, “Complementing the government’s efforts against Covid-19, we will restart flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from May 04, 2020.”

“We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well.”

Furthermore, the airline said that for customers who are affected by the cancellations until May 3, the booking amount will be protected in the form of a credit shell under their PNR number, “which can be used to make bookings for the same customer(s) on our website or mobile app valid for 1 year from the date of issuance.”

(Inputs: IANS)

