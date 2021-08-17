India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams arrive in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1
Bhubaneswar: The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Tuesday after their historic campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.While the men’s team won India’s first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years, the women’s team progressed to the bronze medal match.

Both the teams got a resounding welcome on their arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet the players in the evening today.

Special arrangements have been made at Sandy’s Tower hotel that will host the stay of the hockey team members.

While speaking to the men’s team after their win in the semi-final, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the team and invited the players to Odisha.

Odisha government has been the official sponsor of the national hockey men’s and women’s team since 2018.

