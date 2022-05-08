India’s first Women’s Business Mela 2022 concluded

Bhubaneswar: The five-day-long extravaganza of India’s first Women’s Business Mela- 2022 organised by Indian chamber of commerce entrepreneurship council came to an end today evening.

Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal attended the closing ceremony and spoke about the special place women can create in the society as well as get the equality they deserve.

Various other dignitaries such as Odisha W& CD Minister Tukuni Sahu, Vidya Krishnan, Odisha state council chairman J.B. Pany, co-chairman M.K. Gupta, women entrepreneurs convener Sukirti Pattanaik and co-convener Tanaya Pattanaik were present and discussed on women’s issues, success and opportunities in various sessions.

More than 100 stalls were set up and organised only by women entrepreneurs. Along with this selfie zone, gaming zone and food court was also set up. Every evening there were various Ollywood night, IWEC awards ceremony and music and cultural events were organised.

Also various business seminars were organised for the development of the women entrepreneurs. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, Director Imtiaz Ali, Motivational speaker Gauranga Das were the prime attraction of the event.

Similarly several businessmen, policy makers, financial influencers and MSME personnel played a major part in the success of the event.

Lakhs of people visited the venue and gained new experience with this event.

Proposals for investment from other states are reportedly being received. The organisers also are planning to conduct the event next year.