Bhubaneswar: Odisha takes one step ahead in fighting Coronavirus. An exclusive Covid-19 hospital has been inaugurated in KIIT School Of Medical Sciences (KIMS) today.

CM Naveen Patnaik Has inaugurated the hospital via video conferencing. The MP of Kandhamal, founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

It is noteworthy that this is the first such hospital in the whole of India.

This hospital has 500 beds and the number can be increased if needed. The best part is that this hospital was formed in a very short span of time.

The Covid-19 Hospital at Ashwini in Cuttack has also started functioning. All the patients shall be treated free of cost.