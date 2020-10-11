Indian Women’s T20 Teams Announced; Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini Finds Place In Team Velocity

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini has found place in the Team Velocity to play the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE.

Sushree, who is a native of Dhenkanal district of the State, has been selected by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sushree was part of the India B women team for 2019-20 Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced three teams to compete in the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played between November 4 and 9.

The three teams are Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity. Harmanpreet Kaur to lead team Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana to head team Trailblazers while Mithali Raj to captain team Velocity.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads.

Supernovas Trailblazers Velocity Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (C) Mithali Raj (C) Jemimah Rodrigues (VC) Deepti Sharma (VC) Veda Krishnamurthy (VC) Chamari Atapattu Punam Raut Shafali Verma Priya Punia Richa Ghosh Sushma Verma (WK) Anuja Patil D. Hemalatha Ekta Bisht Radha Yadav Nuzhat Parween (WK) Mansi Joshi Taniya Bhatia (WK) Rajeshwari Gayakwad Shikha Pandey Shashikala Siriwardene Harleen Deol Devika Vaidya Poonam Yadav Jhulan Goswami Sushree Dibyadarshini Shakera Selman Simaran Dil Bahadur Manali Dakshini Arundhati Reddy Salma Khatun Leigh Kasperek Pooja Vastrakar Sophie Ecclestone Danielle Wyatt Ayushi Soni Natthakan Chantham Suné Luus Ayabonga Khaka Deandra Dottin Jahanara Alam Muskan Malik Kashvee Gautam M. Anagha

The 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game. Here is schedule: