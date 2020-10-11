Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini Finds Indian Women’s T20 Teams

Indian Women’s T20 Teams Announced; Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini Finds Place In Team Velocity

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini has found place in the Team Velocity to play the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE.

Sushree, who is a native of Dhenkanal district of the State, has been selected by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sushree was part of the India B women team for 2019-20 Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced three teams to compete in the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played between November 4 and 9.

The three teams are Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity. Harmanpreet Kaur to lead team Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana to head team Trailblazers while Mithali Raj to captain team Velocity.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads.

Supernovas Trailblazers Velocity
Harmanpreet Kaur  (C) Smriti Mandhana (C) Mithali Raj (C)
Jemimah Rodrigues (VC) Deepti Sharma (VC) Veda Krishnamurthy (VC)
Chamari Atapattu Punam Raut Shafali Verma
Priya Punia Richa Ghosh Sushma Verma (WK)
Anuja Patil D. Hemalatha Ekta Bisht
Radha Yadav Nuzhat Parween (WK) Mansi Joshi
Taniya Bhatia (WK) Rajeshwari Gayakwad Shikha Pandey
Shashikala Siriwardene Harleen Deol Devika Vaidya
Poonam Yadav Jhulan Goswami Sushree Dibyadarshini
Shakera Selman Simaran Dil Bahadur Manali Dakshini
Arundhati Reddy Salma Khatun Leigh Kasperek
Pooja Vastrakar Sophie Ecclestone Danielle Wyatt
Ayushi Soni Natthakan Chantham Suné Luus
Ayabonga Khaka Deandra Dottin Jahanara Alam
Muskan Malik Kashvee Gautam M. Anagha

 

The 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game. Here is schedule:

Sr No. Date Time (UAE) Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2
Match 1 04/11/20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Supernovas Velocity
Match 2 05/11/20 2:00 PM 3:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers
Match 3 07/11/20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas
Match 4 09/11/20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Final
