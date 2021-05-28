Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the surge of Covid-19 positive cases in the state and to break the chain of infection the Indian Railways has decided to cancel several special trains recently.

Even, the Indian Railways have decided to open Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters till 8 PM only till the lockdown is in force in order to prevent from the deadly virus Covid-19.

Six Pairs Of Daily Memu/Passenger Trains Will Remain Cancelled From 1st June upto 10th June:

08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special

08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special

Nine Pairs Of Special Trains Will Be Cancelled On Certain Days from 1st June Upto 11th June:

08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 1st to 10th June and from Raipur from 2nd to 11th June, 2021.

08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from 1st to 10th and from Jagadalpur from 2nd to 11th June, 2021.

08515/08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 1st to 10th and from Kirandul from 2nd to 11th June, 2021.

08561/08562 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 1st to 10th and from Kacheguda from 2nd to 11th June, 2021.

02882/02881 Bhubaneswar-Pune-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar on 1st & 8th and from Pune on 3rd & 10th June, 2021.

02882/02881 Puri-LTT-Puri Special from Puri on 1st & 8th and from LTT on 3rd & 10th June, 2021.

028820/02879 Bhubaneswar-LTT-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar on 31st May & 3rd, 7th, 10th June and from LTT on 2nd, 5th, 9th & 12th June, 2021.

07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 1st to 10th and from Cuddapah from 2nd to 11th June, 2021.

02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 1st to 10th and from Lingampalli from 2nd to 11th June, 2021.

Five Trains Cancelled On 5th & 6th June (Saturday & Sunday):

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special

08432/08431 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special

08433/08434 Bhubanewar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special

02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special

08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special

Three Special Trains To Be Cancelled Partially:

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special from 1st to 4th and from 7th to 10th June, 2021 will run between Puri and Talcher and will remain cancelled between Talcher and Angul from both the directions.

08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special from 1st to 4th and from 7th to 10th June, 2021 will run between Sambalpur and Titilagarh and will remain cancelled between Titilagarh and Rayagada from both the directions.

02097/02098 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from 1st to 10th and from Junagarh Road from 2nd to 11th June, 2021 will run between Bhubaneswar and Rayagada and will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Junagarh Road from both the directions.

Rajdhani Special Trains To Run Twice A Week: