Recruitment is being done for many posts in Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Let us tell you that these applications have been taken out for 1004 vacant posts of Apprentice. The last date for submission of the application form for the candidate has been fixed as January 9, 2021.

Online applications will be valid on these posts. Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are given below.

Educational Qualification: Candidates from recognized board and ITI in relevant trade recognized by NCVT / SCVT should have passed 10th standard examination or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate has been fixed at 15 years and maximum age at 24 years.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online through this website http://www.rrchubli.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit.

Application fee:

For all General / OBC candidates – Rs 100

There is no fee for SC / ST / Women / PWD candidates.

Click here to read the notification.

Click here to apply.

Click here to go to the official website.