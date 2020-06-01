Indian pangolin rescued from Ganjam of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: An Indian pangolin was rescued in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. The pangolin was rescued from a well in Kansamari village under Sanakhemundi block of the district.

As per reports, the pangolin was first witnessed in a well. Soon people crowded the place to witness the rare mammal.

After getting a tip off from the locals Podamari Forest officials along with the Forester reached the spot and rescued the pangolin.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin and scaly anteater is a pangolin native to the Indian subcontinent. Like other pangolins, it has large, overlapping scales on its body which act as armour. It can also curl itself into a ball (volvation) as self-defence against predators such as the tiger.  Though many think of them as reptiles, pangolins are actually mammals.

