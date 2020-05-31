Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has vacancy in the post of Apprentice. IOCL has extended the last date of application for recruitment to these posts. Now interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts by 21 June 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply was 22 May 2020.

Name and Number of posts

Applications have been sought for a total of 600 posts of Accountant, Technician and Trade Apprentice. Explain that the application process for these posts is going on from 22 February. In the official notification issued at that time, vacancy was mentioned on 500 posts, but later 100 more posts were added.

Educational qualification for application

To apply for these posts, the minimum educational qualification of the candidates has been fixed as 12th pass. Along with this, the candidates must have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. For more information, you can see the official notifications by clicking here.

Age limit and selection process

To apply for the posts of Apprentice in Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the minimum age of candidates has been set at 18 years and maximum age is 24 years. At the same time, the candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. As many as 100 multiple choice questions will have to be answered in the written examination. Candidates who pass the examination will be called for documents verification.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website below. Apart from this, click here to apply online.