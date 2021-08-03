Indian Navy MR Musician recruitment 2021 begins; Best opportunity for class 10th passed candidates

By WCE 3
Indian Navy MR Musician recruitment 2021

Class 10th passed students, who are in search of jobs, have a best opportunity to get a job at the Indian Navy as it has invited applications for recruitment of several posts.

A total of 33 vacancies for the post of Musician Sailors will be filled up in the October 2021 batch. The online application has already started from yesterday. This will conclude on August 6, 2021.

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Important Dates:

  • Starting Date of Online Application: August 2, 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application – August 6, 2021

Name and number of posts:

  • MR Musician Sailor: 33 vacancies

Age Limit:

Related News

Railway jobs for 10th class passed candidates, check details

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021: Class 10th Passed…

  • The applicant should be born between October 1, 1996 to September 30, 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

Qualification for Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021:

  • The candidate who has passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Indian government can apply.
  • Apart from the candidate should have proficiency in Aural Aptitude for music with accuracy in Tempo, Pitch and singing one complete song. Should also have actual practical skill on any instrument of Indian or foreign origin with proficiency in tuning of instrument, matching unknown notes with instrument, prepared piece, sight reading of Indian Classical/ Tabulature/ Staff Notation, performance of Scale/ Raaga/ Taala and basic theory of Indian or International music.

Salary:

  • The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. Later, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs. 69,100) after completing their initial training. Besides, they will be paid MSP Rs 5200 per month plus DA (as applicable).

How to Apply:

  • The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website from August 2 to August 6, 2021.

Indian-Navy-MR-Musician recruitment 2021 Notification

Click here for the official website. 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Wrong question papers given to Matric offline examinees in Cuttack

COVID 19

Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant, claims ICMR study

State

IIMC Dhenkanal to commemorate Odia Journalism Day tomorrow

State

Odisha unlikely to witness intense 3rd wave of Covid-19: DMET Chief CBK Mohanty

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.