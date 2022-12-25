Indian Naval band enthralls spectators during Navy Week celebrations in KIIT campus

Bhubaneswar: As part of Indian Navy Week celebrations and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, INS Chilka conducted a band concert on KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal attended the concert as the chief guest, while the founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta was the guest of honour.

Governor Ganeshi Lal complimented the Indian Navy’s band concert and recalled his love for music, even the joining the band to sing a few verses.

The naval musicians are also known as unofficial ambassadors of the country. They performed on patriotic, classical and western music. They also enthralled the audience by singing ‘Call of the Blue Waters’, the Indian Navy anthem penned by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Senior officers of the armed forces and Odisha Police, retired military personnel, NCC cadets, students and other guests were present.