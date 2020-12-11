Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020: Best Opportunity For Class 10, + 2 Passed Students To Get Job; Apply Soon

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020: Best Opportunity For Class 10, + 2 Passed Students To Get Job; Apply Soon

The Indian Air Force has sought applications for recruitment to a total of 235 flying branches and ground duty technical and non-technical branches.

Candidates having physical and educational qualifications as per these posts can apply till December 30. These posts include 69 posts of flying, 96 posts of ground duty technical, and 70 posts of ground duty non-technical.

Vacancy Details

Names and number of posts:

Flying: 69

Ground Duty Technical: 96

Ground Duty Non-Technical: 70

Total Number of posts: 235

Eligibility:

Flying Branch- 10 + 2 with minimum 50% marks in Maths and Physics and Graduate with minimum 60% marks in any stream or BE or B.Tech with minimum 60% marks.

Bachelor’s degree for Ground Duty Non-Technical- Administration and Logistics with minimum 60% marks, B.Com for Accounts with minimum 60% marks.

Age Range:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years

Ground duty technical and non-technical – 20 to 26 years

Salary:

Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 as a flying officer.

How to apply:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply directly on the official website (link given below) on or before December 30, 2020.

Selection process:

The selection of qualified and skilled candidates for all these posts will be done according to the merit list prepared after written examination, physical test, and medical examination.

Click here to go through the official notification.

Click here to visit the website.

Click here to apply directly online.

Click here for AFCAT registration link