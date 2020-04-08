Bhubaneswar: The Indian Air Force (IAF) helped Odisha in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It airlifted personnel and medical equipment in short notice to set up a medical lab and other facilities in Odisha.

The expeditious arrival of equipment will help strengthen Odisha’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

It is noteworthy that two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel and 3500 kgs of medical equipment of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) from Tambaram to Bhubaneshwar for setting of medical laboratory and other medical facilities.

The CM has also thanked the IAF via a tweet which has been shared by the IAF.