India win silver medal at Asia U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship

Tashkent: Indian team won silver medal at the U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan. They won the silver medal after being defeated by United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 21-17 in the final today.

The Asia U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 was organized by Asia Rugby from September 18 to September 19, 2021 at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Apart from host Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates took part in the tournament.

The three students from Odisha namely Tarulata Naik, Mama Nayak and Nirmalya Rout, who are the students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University, were part of the Indian team.

Here are the details of India’s performance at the tournament :

1st match: India (10) Vs Kazakhstan (12)

2nd match: India (63) Vs Kyrgyzstan (0)

3rd match: India (20) Vs Uzbekistan (5)

Semifinal: India (24) Vs Kazakhstan (7)

Final Match: India (17) Vs UAE (21)

Meanwhile, Rugby Indian and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, congratulated the Indian girls for winning the silver medal at Asia U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship.