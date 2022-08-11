India Today Mood Of Nation Poll: Naveen Patnaik No 1 CM in home state, Modi first choice for PM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik became the No 1 CM in home state yet again. According to the India Today mood of nation poll, Patnaik continued to be the No 1 CM in home state (Odisha) with 78% popularity.

As per the mood of the nation poll, Himanta Biswa Sarma was the next most popular CM of Assam with 63 per cent popularity in home state followed by MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu with 61 per cent popularity.

Likewise, if the Lok Sabha elections are held now, 53 per cent of the countrymen say Narendra Modi best suited to the Prime Minister while only 9 per cent favour Congress Rahul Gandhi.

Similarly, the BJP-led NDA would get 286 seats if the Lok Sabha elections are conducted now. The Congress led-UPA would win 146 seats while others will become victorious in 111 seats.