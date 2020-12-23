India test-fires medium-range missile off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: India successfully test-fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) off the Odisha coast on Wednesday, defence sources said.

The missile was fired from a ground mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore at about 3.55 pm, the sources said.

The missile is jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries.

About 8,100 people were shifted from villages within 2.5 km radius of ITR ahead of the missile test, and lodged in temporary camps as part of safety measures, the district administration said.

