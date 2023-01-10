India-Sri Lanka ODI to commence from today in Guwahati

Guwahati: The India-Sri Lanka One Day International series will commence from today. The Indian team won the T20 series against Sri Lanka under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Rohit Sharma will be leading the ODI team. The first match will be held in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati at 1:30 PM.

Rohit Sharma had been unable to play against Sri Lanka in the T20 due to an injury he had sustained during the match against Bangladesh. He has now recovered and will be playing against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli has also returned to the playing field. The final playing 11 have not yet been declared.