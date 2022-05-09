India-South Africa T20I Match: Odisha Govt Officers oversee parking facility near Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: The senior government officers of Odisha oversaw the parking facility of vehicles ahead of India-South Africa Twenty20 International match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match has been scheduled to be held on June 12.

Reportedly, the Cuttack District Collector, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner, CDA chairman, and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Editor were also present during the visit.

Elaborate arrangements will be made for the vehicle paring facilities at the lower and upper Baliyatra ground. Parking spots are being identified for about 25,000 vehicles.

It has been learnt that a parking facility will also be available at other smaller grounds near the Barabati Stadium.

Loose chippings will be used on the lower ground to make it convenient for the vehicles to park.

It is expected that the government will soon allow the match to be held in the presence of the spectators.

Notably, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera has said that the prices of the ticket for the 2nd T-20 International between India Vs South Africa which will be played at the Barabati Stadium on June 12 will be increased.

The tickets for the India Vs South Africa T20I match at Barabati Stadium will be available both online and offline.

Further, it may be intimated that this match will be played under the newly installed LED Floodlights, and this is the first LED-based floodlight in the State. Also, it may be intimated that the outfield of the Barabati Stadium has been transformed into a sand-based and already we had conducted many BCCI Domestic matches.

OCA has initiated all the processes for smooth conducting of the match keeping the pride and the prestige of the State.