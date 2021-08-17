India Post Recruitment 2021: Deadline alert for 10th pass candidates, Check details

The 10th pass candidates who have not applied for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) yet have the last chance to apply as the dateline is ending on August 19, 2021.

The candidates can apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 on the official website i.e. https://appost.in/gdsonline/.

This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: July 20, 2021

Last date to apply: August 19, 2021

Vacancy Details

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks: 2357 Posts

Educational Qualification for India Post Recruitment 2021

The candidates should have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age Limit

The minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years

The maximum age of the applicants should be 40 years

However, there will be relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can do that through online mode from 20th July 2021 till 19th August 2021 at the official website. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Application Fee

The candidates coming under the OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man category will have to pay Rs 100 while all Female/trans-woman candidates can apply free of cost.

Important Links

Click here for Official notification PDf

Click here for Official Website

Click here to Apply Online