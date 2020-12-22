India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy For 4299 Posts Released; 10th Pass Students Can Apply

India Post has invited application for 4299 vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Karnataka Postal Circle and Gujarat Postal Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from today i.e. December 21.

The last date to apply for these posts of GDS is January 20, 2021. To apply, you have to go to the official website of APPost, whose address is – appost.in.

These 4299 vacancies are for three cycles, branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and post servant. For these posts, the tenth pass candidate can apply. If you are also willing to apply for these posts, then you can apply in the format given by visiting the official website.

Vacancy Details:

The following is a brief description of these posts of GDS released under India Post Recruitment 2021.

Total number of posts under Karnataka Postal Circle: 2443

Total number of posts under Gujarat Postal Circle: 1856

Who can apply:

To apply for these posts, it is necessary that the candidate has passed class X from a recognized board. In addition, it is necessary to have passing marks in Maths, English and Local Language of the candidate in the tenth. Not only this, to apply for these posts, it is necessary that the applicant has studied the local language up to class X.

If we talk about the age limit, then the age limit has been kept from 18 to 40 years to apply for these posts. However, reserved category will be exempted as per rules. The application fee for these posts has been fixed at Rs 100. This is for the general category. SC, SST, female candidates, and transwomen have nothing to pay as application fee.

Click on the link to visit the official website (appost.in).