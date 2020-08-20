Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued Red Alert for several districts of the Odisha saying heavy rainfall likely to occur in different parts of the State which has been witnessing heavy rainfall due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Angul today.

The IMD predicted that 100 millimeter to 200 millimeter rainfall likely to occur in this districts.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar also have been issued Yellow warning as these cities are expected to get heavy rainfall today.

Similarly, Orange warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Khurda, and Koraput district.

Meanwhile the Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena has asked authorities at district level to remain alert for any exigencies.