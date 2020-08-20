As the entire world and India is taking all possible measures to tackle the coronavirus, scientists globally working toiling hard for the COVID drug. In the meantime, India pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday launched Avigan (innovator brand of Favipiravir) 200 mg Tablets in India for treatment of covid patients.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Avigan for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

The Dr. Reddy’s Lab has now started free home delivery service. According to the multinational pharmaceutical company, the free home delivery service has been began in 42 cities of the country in the initial phase. Besides, a helpline number 1800-267-0810 and mail ID www.readytofightcovid.in has been issued. Customers can place their order for the drug between 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.

“We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that Avigan would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India,” said MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.