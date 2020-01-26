India Celebrates 71st Republic Day, Details From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As the national celebrates its 71st Republic Day, security has been tightened in almost all parts of India including Odisha.

48 troupes have participated in the Odisha state parade this time.

The daredevils stunt has stolen the show this time. The bike stunts by the college students has left everyone in awe.

The parade format was very similar to that of the National parade at Delhi.

The SOG jawans had participated in the parade for the first time.

The commander of the state parade was the Traffic DCP, Sagarika Nath.

12 tableau were seen on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg today. 4 cultural groups presented their dance performances today.