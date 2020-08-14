Cuttack: Keeping in view the Independence Day and the strict guidelines issued by the Odisha Government in view of Covid, the citizens of Cuttack have been instructed to follow certain rules.

The DCP Cuttack has requested people to follow the instructions cited below during celebration of Independence Day at Cuttack city on 15 August 2020.

Violation of these guidelines will lead to stringent lawful action.

The detailed instructions are as follows: