Independence Day celebration in Odisha: Know who will hoist national flag where

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today released the list of the dignitaries who will hoist the national flag at different places of State during the Independence Day celebration on August 15.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to hoist the national flag during the Sate-level Independence Day celebration in Bhubaneswar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari will hoist the national flag in Puri.

Here is the list of the name of the other ministers/dignitaries and the district allotted to them: