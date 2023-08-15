Independence Day celebration: 5 school students fall sick during parade in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: As many as five school students were reportedly fell sick while attending the Independence Day parade organised at the Atal Bihari High School of Bhadrak district today.

Hundreds of students from different schools were taking part in the Independence Day celebrations and parade which was organised by the Basudevpur municipality. The local MLA and deputy chairman of the municipality along with other dignitaries were attending the celebrations.

However, five of the students fell sick after attending the program for some time. While the exact reason why they fell sick was not known, it is suspected that the students fell sick due to excess heat and humidity in the area.

All of them were admitted at the Basudevpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment and they were out of danger.