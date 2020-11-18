Incredible Viral Video! Dog Jumps Into Water To Save Owner From Shark Attack; Watch

A brave dog is earning praises after its video became viral on social media recently as it was seen jumping into waters to save its owners from a shark attack.

A pet dog named Tilly was at a luxury island resort in North Queensland in Australia along with its owner. It suddenly, dived into the sea and splashed water soon after it identifies a shark swimming close to its owner.

In the short video, the brave dog is seen looking around attentively to see if the sea creature went away after frightening it.

The video has been shared on Instagram (by a user named neptonics_worldwide). “Some people have bird dogs and some people have shark dogs,” wrote the user while sharing the video.

The video is viewed over 76,000 times and is now going viral.

Watch Video:

(Credit: Instagram/neptonics_worldwide)