Increase in wages of folk artists in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state government of Odisha has taken many progressive steps to promote folk art in the state. Since 2009, artists’ associations have been formed from block to district and state level.

Folk art programs are being organized and promoted by the State Information and Public Relations Department Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and other departments.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the increase in wages for performing artists in awareness programs organized by Information and Public Relations Department to promote artists.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered to increase the salary for various folk artists such as daskathia, pala, horse dance (ghoda Nach) and folk dance and folk music.

It is worth noting that the Information and Public Relations department conducts various information, education and communication programs through folk art for the successful implementation of various schemes of the government.

According to this new decision, increased remuneration has been announced for each folk artist to perform 3 performances of 3 hours in one day. The party leader will be paid Rs 1000 per day and other members will be paid Rs 800 per day.

In addition to this, the artists will be paid 300 rupees per person per day for transportation and food. According to this new remuneration, in the case of performances, while the previous program was paid 2000 rupees, now a two-person team will be paid 2400 rupees at a time.

Similarly, in the field of Pala performance, while earlier the program was paid Rs. 350, now a team of six people will be paid Rs. 6,800 at a time.

In the field of horse dancing (ghoda nacha), while the program was previously paid Rs 350, now the eight-member horse racing team will be given Rs 9,000 at a time.

Similarly, for folk dance and folk music, earlier the program was paying 400 rupees. Now a team of 8 people will be given 9000 rupees at a time.