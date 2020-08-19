Incessant Rain In Various Districts Of Odisha, Throw Life Out Of Gear

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain lashed several districts of Odisha as  low pressure area formed over north Bay of Bengal today,the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted.

The system is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move westwards gradually.

District’s like Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul likely to witness extremely heavy to heavy rainfall  at one or two places over these districts today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Sonepur

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Kalahandi, and Koraput today,the Meteorological Centre predicted.

The fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

Due to heavy downpour in Bhubaneswar, there has been waterlogging in low lying areas.

The ODRAF teams was seen rescuing people from low lying slums in Bhubaneswar.

