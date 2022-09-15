Inauguration of Paperless Courts in 30 Odisha districts on Sept 17

Cuttack: The inauguration of Paperless Courts in the 30 districts of Odisha will be done on September 17, 2022. Chief Justice of India will inaugurate the same at the Odisha Judicial Academy in Cuttack.

The inauguration of Paperless Courts in the 30 Districts of Odisha, shall be done by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice of India, at the Odisha Judicial Academy in Cuttack on September 17, 2022 Saturday at 9.30 am in the presence of Hon’ble Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud and Hon’ble Mr. Justice MR Shah, Judges of the Supreme Court of India. Hon’ble Chief Justice and Hon’ble Judges of High Court of Orissa as well as other high dignitaries will also the grace the function, said a letter issued by the Deputy Registrar, Administration and Protocol of Orissa High Court today.

It is to be noted that last month the Central government had notified the appointment of 20 judicial officers and six advocates as judges and additional judges to six high courts. Accordingly, two judicial officers were appointed as judges to the Orissa High Court. They are: Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash.