Inauguration of Paperless Courts in 30 Odisha districts on Sept 17
Image Credit: THISDAYLIVE

Inauguration of Paperless Courts in 30 Odisha districts on Sept 17

By Himanshu 0

Cuttack: The inauguration of Paperless Courts in the 30 districts of Odisha will be done on September 17, 2022. Chief Justice of India will inaugurate the same at the Odisha Judicial Academy in Cuttack.

The inauguration of Paperless Courts in the 30 Districts of Odisha, shall be done by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice of India, at the Odisha Judicial Academy in Cuttack on September 17, 2022 Saturday at 9.30 am in the presence of Hon’ble Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud and Hon’ble Mr. Justice MR Shah, Judges of the Supreme Court of India. Hon’ble Chief Justice and Hon’ble Judges of High Court of Orissa as well as other high dignitaries will also the grace the function, said a letter issued by the Deputy Registrar, Administration and Protocol of Orissa High Court today.

It is to be noted that last month the Central government had notified the appointment of 20 judicial officers and six advocates as judges and additional judges to six high courts. Accordingly, two judicial officers were appointed as judges to the Orissa High Court. They are: Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash.

You might also like
Nation

H1N1 influenza detected in 282 children in Tamil Nadu: Health minister

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin car attacked in assassination attempt, All you need…

State

‘Do not charge phones in public places’ warns Odisha police

Sports

Former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf passes away after cardiac arrest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.