Cuttack: Eco Retreat festival has been inaugurated at Satkosia, Glamour Camping Site on the banks of the River Mahanadi Gorge at Baliput, Narsingpur by Chief Minister today at 11.30am through video conferencing.

It is now open for public. It is expected to attract tourists to take a view of the the beautiful scenario of sunrise and sunset on the banks of river Mahanadi.

On this eve, Union Minister for Tourism Prahalad Singh Patel, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan had shared video messages.

MLA, Badamba Debi Prasad Mishra, District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, PD, DRDA Abdal Akhtar, DFO Angul K. Ramaswami, ADM Bijay Khandayatray, Block Chairman Kishore Chandra Mishra, Additional SP Excise Superintendent BDO, DIPRO, Tahasildar, Tourist Officer, Police Officials and other Officials and local public representatives were present on this occasion.

The inauguration was followed by welcome traditional songs and dance and Malkham followed by cutting of ribbons and lighting the lamp. Initially 27 cottages including Royal Cottages are prepared at the sites for the tourists.