Keonjhar: The Odisha Millets Mission was initiated in Keonjhar district from Kharif 2019. It is a five-year programme funded by the District Mineral Foundation of Keonjhar.

The program covers mining affected villages of 7 blocks in the districts viz. Banspal, Champua, Joda, Jhumpura, Harichandanpur, Hatadihi and Sadar.

The programme aims to revive millets in farms and on plates by enhancing production, consumption, processing and marketing of millets through an integrated approach. More than 4000 farmers have been benefitted under the various components of the programme.

Moreover, the Government of Odisha has launched procurement of Ragi at MSP from 2018 under which farmers are getting an assured price for Ragi. The Ragi thus procured is being used for State Nutrition Programmes (ICDS, MDM) and the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Government of India and Niti Aayog have recognized the initiatives of Keonjhar District administration with the support of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) regarding inclusion of Ragi Laddus as morning snacks for pre-school children enrolled under ICDS in the district.

A total area of about 1050 hectares was brought under millet cultivation in Kharif 2020. In Rabi 2020, more than 500 hectares in these seven blocks and would be covered. TDCCOL, Keonjhar is the Dist. Level Procurement Agency and TDCCOL would procure more than 2,300 quintals of Ragi by March 2021 @ Rs. 3,295/- per quintal under KMS 2020-21 to support Ragi growing farmers.

In a first in the State, Ragi ladoos have been introduced as morning snacks for preschool children in Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP)under ICDS in Keonjhar districts with support of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti with technical

support from Odisha Millets Mission and financial support from District Mineral Foundation.

Two ragi laddus each per week are provided as morning snacks to the school children between 3 to 6 years of age enrolled under the ICDS in the district in addition to the existing menu.

More than 86,000 children of all the Blocks of Keonjhar district are covered under the programme. 21 women Self Help Groups are engaged to supply Ragi Ladoo Mix to 3,254 AWCs in the district.

The first Millet Processing Unit in the district is now fully functional and ready to supply cleaned Ragi for different flagship programmes of the District Administration. It’s a joint venture of Odisha Millets Mission and Mission Shakti.

▪ The unit is being managed by Krishna SHG, Sadar Block and supported by Mission Shakti

▪ The unit has a capacity of cleaning about 2 quintals of Millets per hour and can clean over

500 quintals in a month, thus providing a consistent source of livelihood to the SHG

▪ The unit has been established to ensure supply of clean Ragi for the flagship ICDS Ragi

Laddu programme of the District Administration

▪ The unit has been provided under the Odisha Millets Mission, supported by the District

Mineral Foundation

▪ Technical support is being provided by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers

Empowerment and WASSAN