Inauguration ceremony of KIIT – Alexander Waske – Altevol Tennis Academy

Bhubaneswar: The Inauguration ceremony of the KIIT – Alexander Waske – Altevol Tennis Academy has been held at KIIT Tennis Stadium in Campus 8.

The ceremony was chaired by Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT and KISS and MP Kandhamal and graced by Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Sports and Youth Services Department and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of Odisha.

Other dignitaries present in the occasion were R. Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha. Mr. Alexander Waske, Former Grand Slam Player and Founder Alexander Waske Tennis University, Germany and other invited dignitaries.