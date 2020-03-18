In the wake of COVID-19, BPUT postpones all exams except for final semester

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has postponed all the examinations to be conducted presently.

It has shifted them to a later date. Only the students of final semesters will be appearing for their exams.

The Circular issued by authorities stated that final semester students will give exams while taking necessary precautionary measures. The circular also covers guidelines for authorities and workers involved with the institute and hostels.

The measures are as follows: