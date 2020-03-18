In the wake of COVID-19, BPUT postpones all exams except for final semester
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has postponed all the examinations to be conducted presently.
It has shifted them to a later date. Only the students of final semesters will be appearing for their exams.
The Circular issued by authorities stated that final semester students will give exams while taking necessary precautionary measures. The circular also covers guidelines for authorities and workers involved with the institute and hostels.
The measures are as follows:
- cleaning and sanitization of chair, table and desks in order to prevent infection
- A safe distance between examinees must be maintained
- examinees and invigilators should sanitise their hand with sanitizers before entering the examination hall etc.
- The teachers and employees associated with the institutions/training centres need not come to the institutions unless they have been assigned with examination/evaluation duty.
- Students staying in the hostels have a choice to go to homes or stay.
- Precautionary measures regarding cleaning and sanitizing of buildings must be taken by the concerned authority