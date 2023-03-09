In-laws kill man in Patnagarh of Odisha!

Patnagarh: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed by his in-laws at their house, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The incident has been reported from Chabiripali village under Khaprakhol police limits of Patnagarh a town and Notified Area Council (NAC) in Bolangir district of Odisha.

The body was seized by police while being attempted to be dumped in a sack.

The deceased has been identified as Rudra Meher of Gadabhati village in the same district. The reason of the alleged murder is however yet to be ascertained.

The police is investigating into the matter. Further detailed awaited.