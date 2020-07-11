In a first, Odisha Journalist dies off Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: In a first an Odisha based journalist has reportedly died of Coronavirus infection. He is said to be from Hinjili in Ganjam district. However, so far no official statement has been released in this regard.

As per reports, the said Corona warrior was admitted to the COVID hospital in Sitalapalli in Berhampur few days back. As his health condition deteriorated he was shifted to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was on ventilator support for the last seven days and on Saturday he passed away, intimated his brother. He was a bachelor.

The journalist was said to be the scribe of a daily Odia newspaper.