Important news for you! Applying for driving license made easy; know how to apply
If you want to apply for driving license (DL) by seating at your home then you must read this news. Today we will inform you how you can apply for a driving license easily without going to your Regional Transport Office (RTO). So here is what you should do for applying DL from your house.
In order to apply for the driving license online several documents are required. The documents are like Ration card, voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Electricity Bill, PAN Card and Water Bill.
This is how you can apply for DL:
- If you want to apply for driving license then first of all you need to visit the official website (sarathi.parivahan.gov.in/) then you have to select your State.
- Now you will find several options in the left side but you have to click on the apply-online option.
- Now you will get the option of new driving license where you have to click.
- As soon as you click on the driving license option you will find the ‘continue’ option. Now click on the ‘continue’ option.
- You have to enter your mobile number following which you will get an OTP.
- Now you have to enter the Learner’s License Number and date of birth.
- After this, you have to furnish relevant details on the driving license form. Now you can upload the documents and then select the appointment date.
- You can now pay the fees online. However, you should keep in mind that you have to give driving test at your RTO office to get your DL after applying for it.