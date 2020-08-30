Important info for JEE, NEET examinees of Odisha: Details of bus service, accommodation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has made ample arrangement for smooth execution of the JEE and NEET examinations in the State though Coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc. Bus services as well as accommodation have been made for the examinees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all BJD MLAs to ensure the safety of the examinees.

Also, lockdown/ shutdown have been lifted to facilitate free movement of candidates and others. The Odisha government said on Saturday that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in the entire state to facilitate free movement of JEE (Main) and NEET candidates and examination staff. The lockdown/shutdown restrictions have been lifted from August 30 to September 7 and on September 12-14.

Details here:

Khordha:

Ganjam:

Balasore:

Kandhamal:

Sundergarh:

Balangir:

Gajapati:

Here are the contact details of nodal officers:

Contact details of nodal officers in Odisha

