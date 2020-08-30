Important info for JEE, NEET examinees of Odisha: Details of bus service, accommodation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has made ample arrangement for smooth execution of the JEE and NEET examinations in the State though Coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc. Bus services as well as accommodation have been made for the examinees.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all BJD MLAs to ensure the safety of the examinees.

Also, lockdown/ shutdown have been lifted to facilitate free movement of candidates and others. The Odisha government said on Saturday that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in the entire state to facilitate free movement of JEE (Main) and NEET candidates and examination staff. The lockdown/shutdown restrictions have been lifted from August 30 to September 7 and on September 12-14.

Details here:

Khordha:

Contact details of nodal officer and Supervising officers of Accommodation Center for smooth conduct of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main)-2020 #OdishaCaresForStudents FROM 01.09.2020 To 06.09.2020@CMO_Odisha @MoSarakaar pic.twitter.com/XhqiFxx8cZ — District Magistrate Khordha (@DMKhordha) August 30, 2020

Ganjam:

Students appearing for JEE exams having centre in Berhampur can get facility for stay. Please contact accordingly. @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/O7tkH9UTFD — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) August 30, 2020

Balasore:

Students are requested to contact designated Nodal Officer for JEE Main Examination, 2020, for Balasore District, for any queries and assistance regarding the examination. pic.twitter.com/jLQgj97YN8 — DM Balasore (@DBalasore) August 30, 2020

Kandhamal:

As desired by Govt.,RTO has arranged free accomodation and transport facilities to Berhampur and BBSR for the aspirants of JEE & NEET exam. One guardian can accompany the candidate.For registration pls contact Nodal officer (Principal ITI) mob-9439613330/9439752333. — Collector Kandhamal (@DMKandhamal) August 29, 2020

The admit cards of the students appearing NEET exam will act as pass in the NAKA check gates .No separate pass / permission is required.For any inconvenience pls contact Dist.Emergency Officer -8249226874.

We wish very best to all the students. — Collector Kandhamal (@DMKandhamal) August 28, 2020

Sundergarh:

Special arrangements made by Rourkela Municipal Corporation for NEET & JEE 2020 aspirants. Candidates coming to Rourkela as well as going out from the city for exam purposes may directly contact the toll-free district helpline no. 011-41182138. @PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha @SecyChief — Collector and DM, Sundargarh (@DMSundargarh) August 29, 2020

Balangir:

୪ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର, ୨୦୨୦ ରେ JEE / NEET ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ Govt. ITI, Larkipali, Balangir ଠାରେ ୩ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର, ୨୦୨୦ ସକାଳ ୯ ଘଟିକା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ରିପୋର୍ଟ କରିବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରାଯାଉଛି | pic.twitter.com/1HCcxZ8yUn — Collector-cum-District Magistrate, Balangir (@CollectorBgr) August 29, 2020

Gajapati:

In order to facilitate candidates to appear for NEET/JEE examination, RTA Gajapati is arranging Bus facility for movement to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar. Principal Govt PolyTechnic, Parlakhemundi may be contacted @ 8763687848/ 9438517182 for same.Thank you. @CMO_Odisha @SRC_Odisha — Collector Gajapati (@DM_Gajapati) August 29, 2020

Here are the contact details of nodal officers: