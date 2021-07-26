Important announcement for students appearing OJEE 2021, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) have added 12 new places as the OJEE exam centres. The 12 new places include 9 inside the State and 3 outside the State.

The 12 places of OJEE exam centres have been included reportedly for the convenience of the students appearing the entrance exam.

“In view of the current situation arising from COVID-19 pandemics, various measures are being taken by the State Government for the convenience of the students appearing OJEE-2021. As a part of this process, 9 new places in Odisha State and 3 places outside Odisha State have been added to the existing places for online examination Centres,” said a notification issued by the OJEE Chairman.

With the addition of nine news places, the OJEE-2021 is going to be conducted with examination centres in all the 30 districts of the State.

The new places added for the OJEE-2021 inside Odisha are:

Bhawanipatana Boudh Deogarh Kendrapara Malkangiri Nabarangpur Nuapada Puri Subarnapur (Sonepur)

The new places added for the OJEE-2021 outside Odisha are:

Patna Ranchi Kolkata

The OJEE authorities also informed that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses (except B. Tech.) under OJEE-2021 is extended up to July 30, 2021 (11.59 PM) and last date for fee payment up to August 2, 2021 (11.59 PM).

It is to be noted here that today was the last date (till 11.59 PM) for submission of online application forms for all the courses (except B. Tech) under OJEE 2021 and the last date for fee payment was July 28, 2021 (11.59 PM).

“All the candidates, who have successfully submitted their application, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction, if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience,” said OJEE in a notification.